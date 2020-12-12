Woman taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Published Saturday, December 12, 2020 7:59PM EST
A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Renforth Drive around 6:15 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said the victim, believed to be in her 60s, was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.