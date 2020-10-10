A woman in her 40s is in hospital in serious condition after a collision in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood Saturday night.

It happened near Jane Street and Goldwin Avenue, south of Weston Road, just after 6:30 p.m.

Police said a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided.

The motorcycllist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene.

Members of the Traffic Services unit are on scene and will be investigating the incident.