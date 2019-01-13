

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a fire broke out at a home in Brampton Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Madison Street, near North Park Drive and Maitland Street, at around 5:30 p.m.

Paramedics treated one female patient at the scene and she was subsequently transported to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Police said the fire had been contained.

There is no word so far as to what caused the fire.