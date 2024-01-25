Woman taken to hospital after reports of shooting at hotel in Brampton
Peel police are pictured outside the Park Inn by Radisson in Brampton following a reported shooting January 25, 2024. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Published Thursday, January 25, 2024 5:39AM EST
A woman has been taken to hospital after a reported shooting overnight at a hotel in Brampton.
It happened at a hotel on Nexus Avenue, in the area of Ebenezer and The Gore roads.
Peel Regional Paramedic services said they transported one woman to a trauma centre in serious condition.
It was not clear if the incident happened inside or outside of the hotel.
There was no immediate information from police.