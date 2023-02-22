Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Toronto that left a woman seriously injured on Wednesday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of St. Joseph and Yonge streets, north of Wellesley Street, just after 10 p.m. for a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a woman stabbed. She was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

No suspect information has been released.