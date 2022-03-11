A woman has been seriously injured in a stabbing near Eglinton West, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the Marlee Avenue and Eglinton Avenue area just after 8 p.m. for a stabbing.

A woman walked up to a bus driver and told them that she had been stabbed, police said. The driver then called police to report the incident.

Officers arrived to find the woman suffering from stab wounds. She was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.