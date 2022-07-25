A woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Scarborough Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 6:30 p.m. following a two-vehicle collision.

Toronto police said one of the vehicles flipped onto its roof and there were reports of children in the vehicle. Police later said there were not in fact any kids in the vehicle.

Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 that one woman in her 20s was transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

A stretch of McCowan Road was shut down because of the collision, but has since reopened.

It is not yet clear what caused the collision.