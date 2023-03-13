A female pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Monday evening.

Police were called to the area of Humberwood and Rexdale boulevards just before 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, offices located a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. She was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries by paramedics.

The westbound lane of Rexdale Boulevard is currently closed at Humberwood Boulevard while police investigate the collision.

Police are advising drivers to expect delays in the area and consider using alternate routes.