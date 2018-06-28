Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in Scarborough
Codi Wilso, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:15AM EDT
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough on Wednesday night.
The incident occurred at around 9:40 p.m. near Fred Bland Crescent and McCowan Road, near Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue.
Paramedics told CP24 that a woman in her 20s was transported from the scene to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.