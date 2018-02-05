

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The sexual assault trial of a Toronto police officer is hearing today from a woman who alleges she was forced to have sex with him.

The woman, who cannot be identified, said the alleged incident happened in her apartment 10 years ago.

She has told Const. Vincenzo Bonazza's trial she first met the officer when she asked him for help dealing with an ex-boyfriend.

Court heard they met again a couple of times before the woman, a former actress, agreed to have Bonazza come to her apartment on Sept. 11, 2008, to watch a movie she appeared in.

She has told the trial Bonazza had sex with her without her consent and forced her to perform oral sex on him later that night.

The woman says she was afraid Bonazza was going to hurt her if she didn't comply. She also says she told the officer she didn't have sex with anyone who was not her boyfriend.

Bonazza has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.