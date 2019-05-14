

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say a three-year-old boy and a woman who were at the centre of an Amber Alert issued on Tuesday have been found safe.

The alert was requested early Tuesday morning by Sudbury police officers who said they believed the toddler had been abducted by a 25-year-old woman.

Police said the two were last seen boarding a bus headed to Toronto from Sudbury on Monday.

The woman and child were found safe at a condo building near Fort York Boulevard and Lake Shore Avenue West at around 7:30 a.m.

Members of 14 Division along with Sudbury police are investigating the incident and it is not clear if any charges will be laid.

The Amber Alert once again prompted police services in the GTA to remind people not tie up police resources by calling 911 to complain.

In a tweet published Tuesday, Toronto police reiterated that 911 is for emergencies only.

"Once again our communications centre has been receiving calls from citizens using it as a platform to complain about being awaken by the Amber Alert," the tweet read. "Please help us to keep our phone lines free for real emergencies."

Peel Regional Police also took to social media to remind the public about appropriate emergency calls.

"The service is used for a reason and a purpose. Don't call to complain, call if you see the subjects in the alert," Peel police tweeted.

Insp. John Valtonen, of the Greater Sudbury Police Service, said locating a missing child is more important than the inconvenience caused by an Amber Alert.

"To put it bluntly, the discomfort or the inconvenience that an Amber Alert would have for an individual certainly does not trump the safety of a child, full stop," he said.