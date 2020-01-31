

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman using a wheelchair was struck and killed in Mississauga Friday morning by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene, Peel Regional Police confirm.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dixie Road and Lakeshore Road East just before 7 a.m. for reports of a collision.

When paramedics in Peel Region arrived at the scene, they said they would not be transporting the victim to hospital.

Officers with Peel Regional Police then confirmed the victim, who was using a wheelchair at the time of the incident, was pronounced dead at the scene. She is believed to have been in her 40s, police said.

Investigators said the vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene. No description of the vehicle has been released by officials thus far.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate an investigation into the matter.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.