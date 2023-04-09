Police are looking to identify a woman who allegedly attacked another woman at a Toronto subway station late last year.

A release issued Sunday says the incident took place on Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:40 p.m., in Bayview station, on Line 4 of the Toronto Transit Commission subway system.

Investigators allege that a woman walking in the station was approached by a suspect. The suspect then became angry and struck the woman with a shopping bag, they said. The victim’s hair was then pulled and she was punched in the head, the release states.

At the time of the incident, the woman was wearing a dark grey, thigh-length winter coat, blue jeans and moccasin-style shoes, and carrying a shopping bag with the word ‘California’ printed all over it, police said.

The suspect is described as 40 to 50 years old, with shoulder-length dark hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.