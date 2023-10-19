A 38-year-old woman is wanted in connection with a stabbing in Mississauga that left one person injured on Wednesday.

Peel police responded to a stabbing call in the area of McLaughlin Road and Eglinton Avenue West shortly before 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located one person with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a female suspect fled the area. On Thursday, police identified the suspect as Marija Gjunaj. She is wanted for attempted murder.

Gjunaj is described as five-foot-five, 160 pounds, with light complexion and medium-length brown hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black winter coat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or PeelCrimeStoppers.ca.