Woman wanted for attempted murder in Mississauga stabbing
Marija Gjunaj is wanted for attempted murder. (Peel Regional Police)
Published Thursday, October 19, 2023 3:07PM EDT
A 38-year-old woman is wanted in connection with a stabbing in Mississauga that left one person injured on Wednesday.
Peel police responded to a stabbing call in the area of McLaughlin Road and Eglinton Avenue West shortly before 2:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located one person with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said a female suspect fled the area. On Thursday, police identified the suspect as Marija Gjunaj. She is wanted for attempted murder.
Gjunaj is described as five-foot-five, 160 pounds, with light complexion and medium-length brown hair.
Police said she was last seen wearing a black winter coat.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or PeelCrimeStoppers.ca.