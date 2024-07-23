Police say that there could be additional victims after a woman was sexually assaulted by her tattoo artist earlier this month.

Police say that the suspect in the incident met the woman at her residence near Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard on the morning of July 10 “under the guise of providing a tattoo.”

It is alleged that at some point during the tattoo procedure the suspect then sexually assaulted the victim.

Police were notified of the matter on July 22 and began an investigation.

Police have now released an image of the suspect and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“Police believe there may be more victims,” a news release issued on Tuesday states.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately five-foot-seven in height with a medium build, tanned skin, straight black hair and pierced ears. Police say that he wears glasses.