A 58-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a shooting in Brampton Wednesday evening was shot as she went to answer the front door, police say.

According to police, two suspects went to a home at Don Minaker Drive and Gore Road and began banging on the door and ringing the doorbell at around 7:30 p.m. on May 19.

When the victim went to answer the door, several rounds were fired into the front of the home, striking her, police said.

She was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but is now in stable condition.

Peel police said Thursday that they do not believe she was the intended target and that the suspects may have been targeting someone who previously lived at the home.

The suspects fled the scene in a newer model Cadillac Escalade, an extended version with tinted windows and a sunroof, police said. The vehicle had no licence plates. It was last seen heading west on Don Minaker Drive.

Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle on Thursday, along with descriptions of the two suspects.

The first suspect is described as an Asian male standing around five-foot-ten with a husky build. He was wearing a blue top, black pants and was carrying a handgun.

The second suspect is described as an Asian male standing around 5-foot-ten with a thin build. He was wearing a tan tracksuit and was carrying a handgun.

The two suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous and anyone who spots them should call 911, police said.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact police or call CrimeStoppers anonymously.