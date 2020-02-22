Woman who allegedly assaulted officer with weapon in North York wanted by police
Nina Laxamana, 37, appears in this photo released by Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 22, 2020 11:16AM EST
Toronto police are appealing to the public for help locating a 37-year-old woman they say assaulted a police officer in North York on Friday night.
In a news release issued by police on Saturday morning, investigators said at around 11:30 p.m., a woman was involved in an altercation with officers after she was allegedly found in a stolen vehicle near Keele Street and Highway 401.
According to police, the woman is wanted for assaulting a police officer with a weapon and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
Police also say the woman, who has been identified as Nina Laxamana, is facing charges including possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.
She is described by police as five-foot-four, 145 pounds, and she was last seen wearing a beige coat.
Anyone with information about the case can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.