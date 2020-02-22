

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are appealing to the public for help locating a 37-year-old woman they say assaulted a police officer in North York on Friday night.

In a news release issued by police on Saturday morning, investigators said at around 11:30 p.m., a woman was involved in an altercation with officers after she was allegedly found in a stolen vehicle near Keele Street and Highway 401.

According to police, the woman is wanted for assaulting a police officer with a weapon and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

Police also say the woman, who has been identified as Nina Laxamana, is facing charges including possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

She is described by police as five-foot-four, 145 pounds, and she was last seen wearing a beige coat.

Anyone with information about the case can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.