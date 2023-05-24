The woman behind the wheel of a U-Haul truck that struck and killed a Toronto lawyer has been sentenced to life in prison.

Justice Peter Bawden delivered Anh Chiem’s sentence Wednesday afternoon.

She was found guilty of first-degree murder in the incident that left 52-year-old Scott Rosen dead in an underground parking garage in 2020.

Chiem initially refused to attend the sentencing hearing, including victim impact statement’s from Rosen’s loved ones, but was later forced to appear under the Criminal Code.

She is eligible for parole after 25 years served.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.