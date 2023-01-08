Woman wounded during fight at Yonge-Bloor subway station
Published Sunday, January 8, 2023 8:07AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 8, 2023 8:07AM EST
Toronto police are investigating after a woman was wounded during a fight late Saturday night at Yonge-Bloor subway station.
The incident happened shortly before 10:30 p.m.
According to police, a woman was assaulted in a bathroom by another woman.
Toronto paramedics transported the victim to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Subway trains temporarily bypassed the station as police investigated, but have since resumed.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.