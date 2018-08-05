Woman, young boy found unresponsive in Brampton pool die in hospital: police
A woman and a young boy found without vital signs in a Brampton pool Saturday night have died in hospital, Peel police confirm.
Peel paramedics were called to a residence of Hilson Court, in the area of Airport Road and Countryside Drive, at around 8:15 p.m. after receiving reports of an woman and child unresponsive in a backyard pool.
The two, who have since been identified by police as a 38-year-old woman and a five-year-old boy, did not have any vital signs when paramedics arrived and they were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
On Sunday morning, police confirmed that both the woman and child were pronounced dead in hospital.
Officers remained at the scene on Sunday morning.