Woman, young boy pulled from Lake Ontario in Oakville
Published Monday, August 29, 2022 3:45PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 29, 2022 3:49PM EDT
Halton Regional Police are on scene at Coronation Park in Oakville, Ont. after a woman and young boy were pulled from the water by rescue crews Monday.
According to police, the woman was taken to hospital. There is no word on the condition of either victim.
Police on scene at Coronation park.— HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) August 29, 2022
Adult female taken to hospital after being pulled from water by Oakville Fire. Young boy rescued from water by HRPS Marine unit.
Updates to follow.
More to come...