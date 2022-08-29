Halton Regional Police are on scene at Coronation Park in Oakville, Ont. after a woman and young boy were pulled from the water by rescue crews Monday.

According to police, the woman was taken to hospital. There is no word on the condition of either victim.

Police on scene at Coronation park.

Adult female taken to hospital after being pulled from water by Oakville Fire. Young boy rescued from water by HRPS Marine unit.

Updates to follow. — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) August 29, 2022

