

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say 28-year-old man with a history of breaking and entering and sex crimes is facing new charges after two women living in Midtown woke last month to find a naked man sitting in their living room.

On May 29, police say they were called to a building in the St. Clair Avenue West and Christie Street area.

Two women told investigators they were asleep and then woke up to find a naked man sitting in their living room.

He was arrested and charged with one count of break and enter, one count of indecent exposure and three other offences.

Investigators identified him as Joanasie Mingeriak.

He appeared in court and was released with conditions.

On Friday, investigators say Mingeriak was allegedly found to be in violation of those conditions, specifically those preventing him from going to certain parts of the city.

He was charged with two counts of failure to comply with probation and one count of failure to comply with recognizance.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Saturday morning.

Police say that he had last been released from provincial custody in March 2019.

None of the allegations against him have been proven in court, but police describe Mingeriak as a “high risk sex offender.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 13 Division at 416-808-1300.