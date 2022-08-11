Canada’s Wonderland has announced two new rides that will be available for guests next year, one of which the amusement park says is "the only one of its kind in the world."

The park, located in Vaughan, Ont., broke the news in a release issued Thursday, telling guests to “buckle in for more thrilling adventures in 2023.”

The two new rides – the Tundra Twister and Snoopy’s Racing Railway – will be completed by 2023, the park says.

The Tundra Twister, a 360-degree spinning swing ride, is the only one of its kind in the world, the park says.

“Tundra Twister [is] a giant looping ride with rotating gondola arms that will have guests spinning, twisting and twirling 360-degrees, upside-down, at heights of 47 metres and speeds of 75 km/h,” the park said in their statement on Thursday.

Snoopy’s Racing Railway, which is set to be located in Planet Snoopy and will be the park’s 18th rollercoaster, is a thrill ride intended for the whole family.

“This family launch coaster accelerates from zero to 50 km/h in a matter of seconds before zipping through dips and turns as your train narrowly avoids the traps set by Woodstock and his Bad Seed Gang,” they said.

Canada's Wonderland operates seasonally from May to Labour Day, and then on weekends until late fall. From late fall to May, the park is closed.