

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A work car derailment at St. George Station this morning is causing major transit delays on the TTC’s Line 1.

The incident has prompted the transit agency to suspend train service between St. Clair West and Union stations.

TTC spokesperson Kadeem Griffiths told CP24 Thursday morning that about 40 shuttle buses have been ordered.

“It is quite a big patch of the subway there that is out of service right now but we have quite a few options available for customers this morning,” he said.

Griffiths said the TTC is boosting service on east-west routes, including putting additional streetcars and buses on the roads and adding more cars on Line 1 on the Yonge side.

“We also have a reverse GO protocol in place so TTC customers can use their fare on GO this morning,” Griffiths said.

UPDATE: As a result of the delay on Line 1, customers may use GO Transit at Kipling, Dundas West, Downsview Park, and Union Stations (including the UP Express) for the cost of a TTC fare. TTC PRESTO customers are not required to tap prior to boarding. https://t.co/OMPKerDsB4 — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 13, 2020

He said it is not yet clear when train service will resume but re-railing crews are at St. George Station working on a fix.

"Our re-railing crew is just getting their equipment in place." Griffiths said.

He noted that this derailment likely will not be as disruptive as the partial derailment of a train on Line 2 last month.

“This is quite a different situation,” Griffiths said, adding that work cars are much smaller than regular subway trains.