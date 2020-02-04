

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





One patient has been airlifted to a trauma centre after an industrial accident in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Royal Windsor Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard sometime before 2:30 p.m.

Little information is available on the circumstances of the incident, but the Ontario Ministry of Labour said in a statement that a worker reportedly injured their arm on a machine.

Halton Paramedics said that the patient was transported to a trauma centre via air ambulance by Ornge.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigated the incident, but they have since reopened.

The Ministry of Labour said that an inspector has been assigned to the case and the investigation is ongoing.