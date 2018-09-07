

A worker has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition after an industrial accident in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say they received a call about a man who had reportedly been run over on Century Avenue near Argentia Road at around 2:30 p.m.

The man was treated by Peel Paramedics on scene but ultimately taken to St. Michael’s Hospital via ORNGE Air Ambulance.

Few other details have been provided at this time.

More to come…