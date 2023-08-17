Worker dies after 100-foot fall at wastewater treatment plant in Leslieville
Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo.
Published Thursday, August 17, 2023 2:24PM EDT
A man has died after falling several storeys at the Ashbridges Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant in Leslieville.
Police say the man fell at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, and police have ruled the incident was an industrial accident.
The Ministry of Labour has been informed about this incident.
No further victim information has been released. Investigators remain on scene.