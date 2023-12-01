A man is dead after he fell approximately two storeys while working on an East York home on Friday morning, police say.

It happened just after 9 a.m. at a residence near Yardley and Glenburn avenues, which is in the vicinity of St. Clair and Victoria Park avenues.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not immediately clear.

Police say that the Ministry of Labour has been notified and will be conducting a full investigation.