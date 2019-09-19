

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A male worker has been transported to hospital via emergency run following an industrial accident in Scarborough.

The accident occurred at a construction site located at Pharmacy Ave and Sheppard Ave E.

There were reports that the worker was electrocuted but paramedics told CP24 that “multiple issues” were at play.

Police confirmed that the victim was unconscious but breathing when emergency crews arrived on scene.

The worker has been transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Drivers can expect delays in the area and should consider alternate routes, Toronto police said.

Toronto Police are continuing to investigate.