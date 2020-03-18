

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been taken to hospital after being electrocuted at a job site in Scarborough.

According to Toronto Paramedic Services, the accident happened as concrete was being pumped at a worksite in the Eglinton Avenue and Kennedy Road area.

The cement pump boom made contact with a hydro line, electrocuting one of the workers.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but none-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.