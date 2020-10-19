

A male worker is now in hospital with serious injuries after falling into a hole on a transit construction site beneath Toronto’s Forest Hill neighbourhood, firefighters say.

Toronto Fire said they were called to an Eglinton Crosstown construction site near Eglinton Avenue West and Bathurst Street at about 6:10 a.m. for a report of a person falling into a hole.

They said the individual was working in an underground space about 25 metres below street level that is part of the Crosstown construction project when they fell approximately three metres.

Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Alan Keskikyla told CP24 the worker landed on a concrete floor and suffered lower body injuries.

He said that firefighters and paramedics put the man on a backboard, rolled him from where he fell using the rail system on the construction site, and then lifted him to a waiting ambulance on the surface using a crane.

He is now in hospital.

“I am glad we have the training and expertise to get people out of these holes when these things do happen,” Keskikyla said.

Janice Baine from Toronto Paramedic Services said all work at the site has stopped and the Ministry of Labour has been called to investigate.