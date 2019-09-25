

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A worker has been injured following an industrial accident in North York this afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of Highway 400 and Wilson Avenue at around 1:25 p.m.

Police say the call initially came in as a medical complaint but officers later learned that it was a worker who had been injured.

Paramedics say they responded to the call but did not transport any patients to hospital.

Police and paramedics could not provide details on the severity of the worker’s injuries.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.