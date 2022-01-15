Worker killed in industrial accident at Stelco facility in Hamilton
Published Saturday, January 15, 2022 3:42PM EST
A worker was killed in an industrial accident at a Stelco facility in Hamilton Saturday morning.
Hamilton Fire Department said they were dispatched to Hamilton Works at 386 Wilcox Street just before 11 a.m. after one person got trapped in a machine.
When they arrived, crews deactivated the equipment and extricated the victim.
Hamilton paramedics said the worker, a man in his 50s, was without vital signs and was shortly pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the accident is unknown. The Ministry of Labour has been notified.
A Stelco spokesperson confirmed that there was a serious incident at the facility.
"We are cooperating with emergency services and the Ministry of Labour and will provide an update when it is available," the spokesperson said in a statement.