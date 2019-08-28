

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A construction worker has been rushed to a trauma centre after being injured in Oakville.

Emergency crews were called to a construction site at the QEW and Ford Drive at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police said the worker was rushed to hospital by land ambulance. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said he couldn't comment on the extent of the man's injuries.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate the incident.