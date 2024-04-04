At least one worker has been injured following an industrial accident involving chemicals at a Burlington warehouse Thursday afternoon.

Burlington Fire says that they were notified of the incident at 11:55 a.m. at a business in the Harvester Road area when the alarm went off. There were 18 people inside at the time of the incident, according to Burlington Fire. One worker sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment. Their current condition is not known at this time.

Few details have been released, however the Ministry of Labour confirmed that it’s been notified and is on scene investigating.

“A ministry inspector has been assigned,” a spokesperson wrote in an email to CP24. “As the ministry’s investigation is ongoing, we cannot provide further details at this time.”

Harvester Road between Walkers Line and Appleby Road was closed for several hours following the incident, however the area has since re-opened.