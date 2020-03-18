Worker taken to hospital after accident at Scarborough site
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 2:58PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 18, 2020 4:56PM EDT
A Crosslinx worker has been taken to hospital after being electrocuted at a job site in Scarborough.
According to Toronto Paramedic Services, the accident happened as concrete was being pumped at a worksite in the Eglinton Avenue and Kennedy Road area.
The cement pump boom made contact with a hydro line, electrocuting one of the workers.
He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified, police said.