Worker who fell into pit at Mississauga construction site suffers critical injuries
Published Monday, February 5, 2024 10:59AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 5, 2024 10:59AM EST
A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after an industrial accident in Mississauga on Monday morning.
It happened at a construction site in the area of Dundas Street and Novar Road, located near Confederation Parkway, shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Police said a construction worker fell into a pit and was airlifted to a trauma centre for treatment.
His injuries are critical, paramedics confirmed to CP24.
Roads were closed in the area for the emergency response but have since reopened.