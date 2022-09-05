

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A record labour shortage and rising wages may seem like good news for workers, but labour leaders say employees aren't seeing the gains that corporations are experiencing amid sky-high inflation.

Canadian Labour Congress president Bea Bruske says workers are feeling the pinch as the cost of living rises.

Canada's year-over-year inflation rate was 7.6 per cent in July, while wages grew by 5.2 per cent over that same period.

Meanwhile, Bruske says corporations in industries like oil and gas have been posting record profits.

According to analysis conducted by David Macdonald, a senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, corporate profits reached a historically high percentage of the total Canadian economy output in the second quarter this year.

In contrast, Macdonald found that workers' compensation as a share of gross domestic product trended downward, falling to the lowest level since 2006.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2022.