The consortium responsible for the construction of the Eglinton Crosstown has introduced a “mandatory” COVID-19 testing program for its workers in the wake of dozens of positive tests last month.

Crosslinx Transit Solutions says it has joined a rapid testing pilot program that has been launched by the Ministry of Labour.

It says that testing will take place on a rotating schedule at all work sites associated with the project, beginning this week with workers assigned to Leaside, Golden Mile and the Eglinton Maintenance Storage Facility.

The consortium says that registered nurses will administer the Panbio antigen test twice weekly to asymptomatic workers and all individuals who test positive will then be required to arrange for a PCR test through Toronto Public Health.

"Crosslinx is committed to remaining an industry leader when it comes to protecting the health of the people who are building this project in communities right across Eglinton," Crosslinx President and Project Director Bill Henry said in a press release. "Rapid testing is a critical addition to what we've already mandated to keep our workforce healthy and confident coming to work."

Since the pandemic began in March a total of 65 people who work at one of Crosslinx’s 24 construction sites between Black Creek Drive and Kennedy Road have tested positive for the virus, including 28 during the first two weeks of January.

The consortium is also suing the province, alleging that they should not be held responsible for delays and cost overruns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the pandemic continues to rage and, sadly, there are more and more delays with the vaccine, testing is going to be instrumental in protecting our workers from this deadly virus,” James St. John, who is the business manager with Central Ontario Building Trades, said in the release. "In our continued efforts to ensure the health and safety of our workers in the field, we commend Crosslinx for taking this action and for securing these rapid tests."

Premier Doug Ford said late last month that a total of 32 companies have signed up to participate in the rapid testing pilot project. He said that the tests costs companies about $6 each and are a “reasonable cost” to “keep your company safe, the people there working safe and their production lines safe.”

There are roughly 1,500 people working on the Eglinton Crosstown at any given time, spread across 28 sites.