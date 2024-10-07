Middle East latest: Israel strikes Gaza and southern Beirut as attacks intensify

Mourners gather around the bodies of Palestinian men who were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

An Israeli airstrike hit a mosque in central Gaza and Palestinian officials said at least 19 people were killed early Sunday. Israeli planes also lit up the skyline across the southern suburbs of Beirut, striking what the military said were Hezbollah targets.

The strike in Gaza hit a mosque where displaced people were sheltering near the main hospital in the central town of Deir al-Balah. Another four people were killed in a strike on a school sheltering displaced people near the town.

The Israeli military said both strikes targeted militants, without providing evidence.

An Associated Press journalist counted the bodies at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital morgue. Hospital records showed that the dead from the strike on the mosque were all men, while another man was wounded.

In Beirut, the strikes reportedly targeted a building near a road leading to Lebanon’s only international airport and another formerly used by the Hezbollah-run broadcaster Al-Manar.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire across the Lebanon border almost daily since the day after Hamas’ cross-border attack on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 Israelis and took 250 others hostage. Israel declared war on the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip in response. As the Israel-Hamas war reaches the one-year mark, nearly 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory, and just over half the dead have been women and children, according to local health officials.

Nearly 2,000 people have been killed in Lebanon in the latest conflict, most of them since Sept. 23, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Here is the Latest:

Here is The Latest:

Australian PM Albanese condemns Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement Monday that the day carried “terrible pain” and his government “unequivocally” condemned Hamas' attack on Israel a year ago.

Hamas militants stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns on Oct. 7 a year ago, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise attack.

Albanese said that since the attack, Jewish Australians have “felt the cold shadows of antisemitism reaching into the present day — and as a nation we say never again.”

“We unequivocally condemn all prejudice and hatred. There is no place in Australia for discrimination against people of any faith,” Albanese said.

He added that “every innocent life matters” and the number of civilians killed in the conflict was “a devastating tragedy.”

“Today we reflect on the truth of our shared humanity, of the hope that peace is possible, and the belief that it belongs to all people,” Albanese said.

New Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs as Hezbollah claims blasts in Israel's Haifa

BEIRUT — A new round of airstrikes hit Beirut suburbs late Sunday as Israel intensified its bombardment of northern Gaza and southern Lebanon. Palestinian officials said a strike on a mosque in Gaza killed at least 19 people.

Rocket sirens and blasts were heard in Haifa in northern Israel late Sunday, and Hezbollah claimed the attack. Israel’s military said at least five projectiles were identified coming from Lebanon and “fallen projectiles” were found in the area. The military showed what appeared to be rubble along a street. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it was treating a teen with shrapnel injuries to the head and a man who fell from a window due to a blast.

A year after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, Israel has opened a new front in Lebanon against Hezbollah, which has traded fire with Israel along the border since the war in Gaza began. Israel also has vowed to strike Iran after a ballistic missile attack on Israel last week.

Official: Israel is putting UN peacekeepers at risk by setting up new base

BEIRUT — The Israeli military is setting up a forward operating base close to a U.N. peacekeeping mission on the border in southern Lebanon, a U.N. official told The Associated Press.

The base — just south of the U.N.-mandated Blue Line’s close proximity to a UNIFIL position — puts peacekeepers there at risk, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Israel launched its ground incursion into Lebanon last week, where they have clashed along the border with militants from the powerful Hezbollah group.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, in a statement said it was concerned about “recent activities” by the Israeli military southeast of the Lebanese border town of Maroun al-Ras.

It did not give any details on what Israel was doing, but said it was close to point 6-52 — where Irish peacekeepers are positioned.

This, meanwhile, comes days after UNIFIL refused the Israeli military’s request to vacate some of its positions ahead of the ground incursion.

“The IDF has been repeatedly informed of this ongoing situation through regular channels,” UNIFIL said in its statement. “This is an extremely dangerous development. It is unacceptable to compromise the safety of UN peacekeepers carrying out their Security Council-mandated tasks.

UNIFIL was created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after Israel’s 1978 invasion. The U.N. expanded its mission following the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, allowing peacekeepers to deploy along the Israeli border.

— By Kareem Chehayeb

New Zealand's leaders call for restraint and condemn Hamas

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters have renewed their government’s calls for "restraint and de-escalation” amid the growing conflict in the Middle East.

The leaders issued a statement Monday to mark the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack by the Hamas militant group on Israel.

“New Zealand was horrified by the monstrous actions of Hamas against Israel a year ago today,” Luxon said. “Then, as now, we remain appalled by Hamas’ brutality and the taking of hostages.”

Peters said the attack “set in motion an absolutely unacceptable cycle of violence and human suffering.” He added that a cease-fire endorsed by the U.N. Security Council would be “the best way to protect civilians on all sides.”

Hamas must immediately return all remaining hostages, Peters said.

A Syrian family that once sought safety in Lebanon returns home

KAH, Syria — Hundreds of thousands of people have crossed the border from Lebanon to Syria in the past two weeks amid an escalating Israeli air campaign in Lebanon.

Videos circulated on social media in recent days showed hundreds of people walking from government-controlled areas of Aleppo province to areas controlled by Turkish-backed opposition groups.

In the town of Kah in northwestern Syria near the Turkish border, Bashir Ankour said the journey from Lebanon had taken his family five days. He had fled to Lebanon in 2013 to escape the civil war in Syria.

He lived in the southern suburbs of Beirut and worked as a vegetable seller before Israeli forces began bombarding the area. When a strike hit near their house, Ankour said he took his wife and five children and fled, leaving most of their belongings behind.

“I fled from there for the sake of my children and family — I don’t want to lose them, too,” he said. While the situation in Syria is also “difficult,” Ankour said he had made up his mind. “I will never return to Lebanon.”

Leaders from France and Israel have “frank” discussion

PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron’s office said the French leader has had a “frank” discussion about the Middle East situation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Both leaders accepted their divergence of views, as well as their desire to be well understood by each other, Macron's office said in a statement.

Macron expressed his country’s solidarity with the Israeli people, especially the victims, the hostages in Gaza and their families.

“France’s commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering," Macron was quoted as telling Netanyahu.

But Macron added that arms deliveries, the prolongation of the war in Gaza and its extension to Lebanon will not produce security for either Israelis or others living in the region.

The phone call on Sunday between the two leaders comes after Macron drew strong criticism from Netanyahu by saying, “the priority is … that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza.”

Hundreds arrive in southern Turkey via ferry after fleeing Lebanon

A ferry carrying hundreds of evacuees from Lebanon’s port town of Tripoli has arrived in southern Turkey.

The ferry, which arrived Sunday at Tasucu port, carried 358 evacuees. It was the fourth such vessel to arrive from Tripoli since Sept. 27. A total of 1,360 evacuees have arrived in Turkey on that route.

“America and the West pretend to call for human rights, but in reality there is nothing,” evacuee Yahya Nasser said. “There were many attacks on civilians, on children, on women, there was no respect for human rights or for anyone.”

The evacuees included several Turkish citizens.

The Lebanon-based Med Star company has increased the frequency of passages between Tripoli and Mersin since the escalation of the fighting between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

At least 1,400 Lebanese, including civilians, medics and Hezbollah fighters, have been killed and 1.2 million driven from their homes in less than two weeks. Israel says it aims to drive Hezbollah from its border so that tens of thousands of Israeli citizens can return home.

Northern Israeli town sustains damage in rocket fire from Lebanon

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli police say heavy damage was caused by rocket fire from Lebanon on the northern Israeli town of Ma’alot Tarshiha.

Israeli media showed images of a makeshift structure outside a home in the town engulfed by fire. There were no reports of injuries.

The Israeli military said dozens of rockets and numerous drones entered Israeli territory from Lebanon on Sunday, most were intercepted or fell in open areas.

Iran, without stating why, announces it has halted some flights

JERUSALEM — Iran has halted some flights from 9 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, state media reported.

The state-run IRNA news agency made the announcement without giving a reason for the decision other than to say it was for “operational restrictions.” It also did not name the airports and routes affected.

The decision comes as Israel has threatened to strike Iran over its ballistic missile attack last week.

A search of Iranian flights showed disruptions to airports in Iran’s western and southern reaches over that time period, while others were still scheduled elsewhere across the Islamic Republic.

UN says major crisis unfolds in Lebanon as people flee Israel's escalating air campaign

BEIRUT — U.N. refugee agency chief Filippo Grandi says Lebanon is seeing a “major displacement crisis” as a result of Israel’s escalating air campaign in the country and that some of the strikes have violated international law.

Grandi made his remarks during a visit to Beirut on Sunday.

Lebanese government officials estimate that 1.2 million people are now displaced. The U.N. has appealed for $425.7 million to respond to the humanitarian crisis. About 40% has been funded so far.

The UNHCR head also said there had been “many instances of violations of international humanitarian law in the way the airstrikes have been conducted that have destroyed or damaged civilian infrastructure.”

Two UNHCR workers have also been killed in the strikes.

Grandi said that a strike that cut access to a major border crossing between Lebanon and Syria had also created an obstacle for civilians attempting to flee to safety.

Israel has maintained that it is targeting Hezbollah figures and weapons in the airstrikes and ground incursion it has launched in Lebanon.

The escalating violence has pushed both Lebanese citizens and Syrian refugees in Lebanon to cross the border en masse.

Demonstrators in Morocco call for end to agreement that formalized ties with Israel

RABAT, Morocco — Thousands of people have demonstrated in the streets of Morocco’s capital to call for justice for the Palestinians and for the Moroccan government to revoke its 2020 agreement formalizing its ties with Israel.

The North African nation has had — since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by the militant group Hamas — some of the Arab world’s largest protests.

A diverse group — including students, Islamists, leftists, attorneys and unions — have poured into the streets of the country’s cities and towns in an expression of support for Palestinians in Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Morocco’s government has spoken out against the war but retained its ties with Israel.

The protest in Rabat was among the largest demonstrations in months. Moroccans from throughout the country gathered in Rabat to march past the country’s parliament.

Brazilians are repatriated from Lebanon amid war

SAO PAULO, Brazil — A plane carrying Brazilians fleeing Lebanon has landed in Brazil, according to a statement from the Brazilian Air Force.

The plane touched ground in Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos airport Sunday. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was at the scene to welcome them.

The flight, the first Brazil has organized to assist its nationals, was carrying 228 passengers including 10 infants, as well as three pets.

A second flight is scheduled for next week but will depend on security conditions on the ground, the foreign ministry said.

Around 21,000 Brazilians live in Lebanon, which is home to the largest community of Brazilians in the Middle East. Two Brazilian adolescents have been killed by Israeli bombardments in Lebanon.

March in Berlin commemorates Oct. 7 anniversary

BERLIN — On the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks against Israel, hundreds of demonstrators marched behind a banner that read “Against all antisemitism,” accompanied by a police escort.

With scores of Israeli flags waving over head, some Jewish leaders led a song about “shalom” — peace — while marchers chanted “Free Gaza from Hamas!” and “Bring them home,” referring to hostages still held by Hamas militants in Gaza.

Another chant, “Rape is not resistance!” decried the sexual violence that occurred during the attack. Survivors have given The Associated Press numerous accounts of sexual atrocities committed during that day and a U.N. report released in March said there are “reasonable grounds” to believe Hamas committed rape, “sexualized torture,” and other cruel and inhumane treatment of women during its surprise attack.

Some in the crowd held up photos of hostages still held by Hamas.

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people in the Oct. 7 attack and took another 250 hostage. They are still holding around 100 captives, a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Rescue service: 1 dead, 8 wounded in attack in southern Israeli city

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in a stabbing and shooting attack in the southern city of Beersheba.

Sunday’s attack at the city’s central bus station came on the eve of the anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack into Israel, which ignited the war in Gaza. The country is on high alert as it prepares to hold memorial ceremonies.

Israel’s police did not identify the assailant but said they were treating it as a terror attack. Palestinians have carried out a number of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks since the war began.

The attack comes a few days after seven people were killed in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv last Monday. In that attack, two Palestinian men opened fire on a crowd inside the city’s light rail and around the station before being killed by security forces in the area.

Pope renews appeal for peace, speaks of his “closeness” to Israel

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis issued a new appeal for peace “on every front” is his Sunday Angelus prayer and spoke of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas against Israel.

“Brothers and sisters, tomorrow it will be a year since the terrorist attack by Hamas against the people of Israel, to whom I renew my closeness,” the pontiff said. He called for the “immediate liberation" of the hostages still held in Gaza.

The pope called for a day of prayer and fasting on Monday, the first anniversary of the attack - which he said sparked a war that has taken a heavy toll on Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

“From that day the Middle East has fallen into worse suffering because of destructive military actions that continue to hit the Palestinian people,” the pontiff said. "It is most of all innocent civilians, they must receive the necessary humanitarian aid.”

The pope repeated his plea for “an immediate ceasefire on every front," including Lebanon.

"Let’s pray for Lebanese people, especially for the people in the south forced to leave their villages.”

Israeli military displays weapons seized from militants

TEL AVIV, Israel — Ahead of the anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, the Israeli military on Sunday displayed thousands of weapons seized from the militant group.

The military, which created the display at a sprawling army base south of Tel Aviv, said it has retrieved more than 5,000 AK-47 assault rifles from Gaza and destroyed double that number, as well as seized thousands of other items including drones, explosives, RPGs, scuba equipment, machine guns, sniper rifles, anti-tank missiles and weapons manufactured both inside Gaza and in Iran, Russia and North Korea.

The army also displayed homemade explosives it said Hamas used to burst through the border barrier on Oct. 7. It said they were crafted specifically after years of studying Israel’s border during years of Hamas-organized violent protests along the fence, including as early as 2018.

“What Hamas did on Oct. 7 was storm Israel with all their abilities at one time,” said military spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani. He said that the Israeli military had seized the weapons from Hamas, and Hezbollah in Lebanon, to study the types of weapons used as well as track where they came from.

As Israel prepares for a day of somber memorials marking a year since the attacks, the military said it was increasing troop presence in Israel’s south to protect memorials taking place along the Gaza border.

A large memorial planned by bereaved families was expected to draw a crowd of more than 40,000 in Tel Aviv, but will be broadcast with only direct family members and media in attendance due to warnings from the military of possible rocket attacks from Lebanon.

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by more than 30 strikes overnight

BEIRUT — The southern suburbs of Beirut were hit by more than 30 strikes overnight, the heaviest bombardment since Sept. 23, when Israel began a significant escalation in its air campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported Sunday.

The targets included a gas station on the main highway leading to the Beirut airport and a warehouse for medical supplies, the agency said.

Some of the overnight strikes set off a long series of explosions, suggesting that ammunition stores may have been hit.

Macron calls for a halt to arms exports for the war in Gaza

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron called for “a halt to arms exports for use in Gaza,” saying it's urgent to avoid escalating tensions in the region, his office said.

Macron drew strong criticism from Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by saying "the priority is … that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza.” He made the comments in an interview with France Inter radio, which was recorded on Tuesday and aired Saturday.

France doesn’t deliver any weapons to Israel, Macron said.

Netanyahu released a video statement in which he called out the French president by name and referred to such calls as a “disgrace.”

In a statement, Macron’s office said “France is Israel’s unfailing friend. Mr. Netanyahu’s words are excessive and irrelevant to the friendship between France and Israel.”

“We must return to diplomatic solutions,” it added.

The statement also said that Macron had demonstrated his commitment to Israel's security when France mobilized its military resources in response to the Iranian attack. French authorities did not provided details about France’s role.

Macron has called for an immediate cease-fire in both Gaza and Lebanon.

Apparent Israeli airstrike kills at least 18 in central Gaza, Palestinian officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — An apparent Israeli airstrike early Sunday killed at least 18 people in central Gaza, Palestinian medical officials said.

The strike hit a mosque sheltering displaced people near the al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in the town of Deir al-Balah, the hospital said in a statement.

An Associated Press journalist counted the bodies at the hospital morgue. Hospital records showed that the dead were all men. Another two men were critically wounded, the hospital said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment about the strike on the mosque.

The latest strikes add to the mounting Palestinian death toll in Gaza, which is now nearing 42,000 according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths, but many of the dead were women and children.

Israel’s military confirmed it was striking targets near Beirut and said about 30 projectiles had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

The Associated Press