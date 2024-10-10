Trudeau applauds Thailand for legalizing gay marriage during meeting at ASEAN summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

VIENTIANE — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has congratulated the new prime minister of Thailand for her country's move to legalize same-sex marriage.

Trudeau made the comments during a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra while attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Vientiane, the capital of Laos.

Trudeau held back-to-back meetings with Asian leaders for much of the day.

"I also wanted to congratulate you on moving forward on same sex marriage," he said to Shinawatra on Thursday.

Trudeau said that at a time when LGBTQ+ rights are backsliding around the world, Shinawatra's leadership on gay marriage is "exceptional."

Thailand's landmark marriage equality bill was officially written into law Sept. 24, allowing same-sex couples to legally wed.

Trudeau's attendance in Laos marked the third consecutive time he has participated in the ASEAN summit, reflecting a push by Canada for closer ties with countries in the region.

Trudeau spoke at the ASEAN-Canada summit on Thursday evening, announcing Canada is upgrading its diplomatic missions in Vientiane and Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to full embassies.

"All of this builds on our Indo-Pacific strategy, which recognizes ASEAN's central and growing role in the region," Trudeau said.

"My friends, Canada is a Pacific country. We care about this region because we're part of it."

Federal government officials say Canada is increasing its presence in the region to build credibility as a reliable economic partner, noting the ASEAN member states together represented Canada's fourth largest merchandise trading partner last year.

The visit also builds on the Liberal government's Indo-Pacific strategy, which provides a road map to strengthen military and economic relationships in the region and counterbalance the influence of China.

Canada's efforts are part of a larger Western push for stronger economic and political relationships with southeast Asian countries, largely to reduce reliance on Chinese goods.

Earlier in the day, Trudeau sat down for a trilateral meeting with the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand.

During their remarks for the media, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said his country sees its future in the Indo-Pacific.

As Canada and its allies deepen their ties in Asia, however, they're also confronted with significant differences with countries in the region, including on geopolitics.

Local media reported last month that Malaysia invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the next ASEAN summit, which Malaysia is slated to chair.

ASEAN also includes several predominantly Muslim countries, such as Malaysia and Indonesia, which have opposed Israel's military action in Gaza and have advocated on behalf of Palestinians.

Trade Minister Mary Ng told reporters on Thursday that while Canada is making a concerted effort to increase trade relations in the region, it won't waver on its values.

"When you are negotiating with countries, whether it's bilaterally or multilateral as it is of ASEAN, you can expect that Canada will not compromise its values," Ng said.

The Canadian government is working to establish a free-trade agreement with ASEAN and is in the final stages of negotiating an agreement with Indonesia. The free-trade deal with Indonesia is expected to come together by the end of the year.

Trudeau also met with leaders from Laos, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Cambodia on Thursday.

He is set to announce on Friday that Canada will set aside $2 million of funding to help the sustainable management of the Mekong River, which runs through several ASEAN member states.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press.

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press