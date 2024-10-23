McDonald's tries to reassure U.S. customers after deadly E. coli outbreak

One person is dead and several others have become sick due to an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders south of the border.

McDonald’s said Wednesday that consumers should feel confident ordering from its restaurants despite a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to its Quarter Pounders.

McDonald’s U.S. President Joe Erlinger said in an interview on the “Today” show that the company has removed the Quarter Pounder from its menu in the 10 states where dozens of people were sickened, as well as in several other states.

“What’s important today is that we’ve taken the action to protect the American public and promote public health,” Erlinger said. “We’re confident that we’ll see our way through this and will restore confidence for the American consumer to come to McDonald’s."

The outbreak has not impacted operations in Canada, a spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

"None of the affected products or ingredients are used in our restaurants in Canada," McDonald's Canada said in an email.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the outbreak late Tuesday. It said 49 infections were reported between Sept. 27 and Oct. 11 in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming. One person in Colorado died and 10 people were hospitalized. All of them mentioned eating Quarter Pounders.

A preliminary investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration suggests that slivered onions served on Quarter Pounders are a likely source of contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating the hamburger meat.

Erlinger said it's possible the contaminated product has already worked its way through McDonald's supply chain. But the company will work closely with the government and cooperate with the investigation, he said. Erlinger declined to name the supplier or say if it supplies other restaurant chains or grocery stores.

McDonald's shares fell 4.5% in early trading Wednesday.

Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press