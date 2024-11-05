North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea ahead of U.S. election

A TV screen shows an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says it detected North Korea firing a ballistic missile toward its eastern sea as the country continued its weapons demonstrations ahead of U.S. presidential elections.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday didn’t immediately say what type of missile it was or how far it flew.

The launch came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a flight test of the country’s newest intercontinental ballistic missile designed to reach the U.S. mainland.

The Associated Press