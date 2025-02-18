Russian ambassador says Moscow not rejoining G7 after Trump pitches idea

People demonstrate against the war in Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Ottawa on Feb. 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Canada disagrees with U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Russia rejoin the G7 — but Moscow says the idea is a non-starter anyway.

“Russia has no interest in revisiting past formats,” Moscow’s Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov wrote on social media.

“What is currently referred to as the G7 is an outdated structure, and it is naive to assume that it holds any real decision-making power in today’s global landscape.”

Russia used to be part of what was known as the Group of Eight until other members suspended it in 2014 in response to the invasion of Ukraine that resulted in Moscow taking over Crimea.

Trump argued last week that Russia should have retained its membership in the group and suggested that could have prevented the full-scale invasion that Moscow launched in February 2022.

“It’s not a question of liking Russia or not liking Russia,” Trump said Thursday of Russia. “I’d love to have them back. I think it was a mistake to throw them out.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment, after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland both flatly rejected the idea.

On Saturday, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly also rebuffed the idea.

“I am telling the position of Canada — no way this will happen,” she said.

Canada is chairing the G7 this year and plans to welcome Trump and other leaders to Alberta for a June summit.

Stepanov said Russia is advancing its interests through multilateral forums that include more developing countries, such as the G20, the BRICS group and the Shanghai Co-operation Organization.

He argued these are “platforms that reflect contemporary geopolitical realities and offer meaningful solutions to global challenges,” and described Canadian reactions to Trump’s comments as “overheated emotions.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.