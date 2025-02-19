KFC shifts U.S. headquarters from Kentucky to Texas

Washington, United States — Fried chicken restaurant giant KFC will be moving its U.S. headquarters from Louisville, Kentucky, to Plano, Texas, its parent company said on Tuesday.

The shift comes as part of a plan for parent firm Yum! Brands to have two brand headquarters in the United States, one in Texas and the other in California.

“This strategic decision will involve relocating KFC US corporate office employees currently in Louisville, Kentucky, to the KFC and Pizza Hut Global headquarters in Plano, Texas,” said the company in a statement.

It added that U.S.-based remote staff would be asked to relocate to the campus where their work takes place.

The relocation of about 100 KFC US corporate roles will take place over six months.

Taco Bell and Habit Burger & Grill, also owned by Yum! Brands, will remain headquartered in Irvine, California, the company said.

Both Yum! Brands and the KFC Foundation will still have corporate offices in Louisville.

Yum! Brands and its subsidiaries franchise or operate a network of more than 61,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries and territories under names that include KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.