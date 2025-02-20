Another unidentified object may have fallen from sky in Poland, police say

In this file photo, a deer stands by hay bales in a field in Czosnow, near Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

An unidentified object was found in northwestern Poland on Thursday, a police spokesperson said, as Poland’s space agency probes whether similar objects discovered in the country on Wednesday came from Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Police spokesperson Magdalena Zblewska said the latest object fell in the town of Czersk.

On Wednesday, an object resembling a container was found near Poznan in western Poland. Later, a second “identical” container was found in the forest of Wiry village.

“The police received a report from a resident of the Czersk commune, who reported that an unidentified object had fallen on her property,” Zblewska said on Thursday.

“The police are securing the area and investigating the circumstances of the incident.”

The police informed space agency POLSA, the Polish Air Navigation Agency, the Fire Department and other services about the incident.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Toby Chopra)