Azerbaijan suspends local BBC News operation

In this photo provided by Azerbaijan's Presidential Press Office, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev holds a meeting in Baku, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 following an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 plane crash. (Azerbaijani Presidential Press Office via AP)

BAKU - Azerbajian’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday ordered the suspension of BBC News' Azerbaijani operations but said it would allow one journalist to keep working in the country.

The ministry did not give an explanation for the decision, but said that Baku “is always guided by the principle of reciprocity in all its decisions and relations with the media of foreign countries.”

The South Caucasus country has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years over its record on press freedom. At least 21 media professionals are currently behind bars there, according to Reporters without Borders.

President Ilham Aliyev has rejected criticism over the arrests of journalists and said Azerbaijan has “a free press and a free internet.”

The BBC said in a statement that it had made the “reluctant decision” to close its office in the country after receiving a verbal order from the Foreign Ministry.

“We deeply regret this restrictive move against press freedom, which will hinder our ability to report to and from Azerbaijan for our audiences inside and outside the country,” the BBC said, adding that it was seeking further clarification from Azerbaijan.

The BBC’s Azerbaijani service has been operating since 1994 and reaches an average of one million people per week.

