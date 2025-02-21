Explosion at Hawaii resort caught on video, 7 injured

Seven people were injured in an explosion at a resort on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

A tranquil evening in Lahaina, a seaside community on the west coast of Maui, Hawaii, took a turn for the chaotic Thursday following an explosion at a beachfront resort that injured seven in an incident that remains unexplained.

Footage from a livestream camera showed a golden sunset, sailboats on calm waters and beachgoers mingling among the swaying palm trees when dust and large pieces of debris suddenly burst out from behind the balconies at the edge of the frame. The crowd along the beach then rushed toward the building.

The Maui Police Department says seven people between the ages of 18 and 74 were injured in the explosion and three were in critical condition as of Thursday. The statement from law enforcement notes that police and bystanders “with medical and first responder backgrounds” were able to render aid to victims until medical help arrived.

Police say the incident, described in a press release as a “miscellaneous accident,” is currently under investigation. Although an official cause has yet to be determined, an initial investigation suggests that liquified petroleum gas, commonly used in barbecues, may have been involved, police said.

Statements given by witnesses indicate a “possible grill malfunction” before the explosion occurred, the release added.

No evacuations have yet been ordered, though members of the public were asked to avoid the area.