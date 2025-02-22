2 police officers killed during traffic stop in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police Friday night's deadly shooting of two fellow officers on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 in Virginia Beach, Va. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Two police officers in Virginia were shot and killed during a traffic stop late Friday night, authorities said.

The Virginia Beach Police Department confirmed the fatalities in a statement posted to social media on Saturday. No other information was immediately available.

“We are unable to share much information at this time as this is still very much an active investigation,” the police statement said. “However, we want to assure the community that there is no active threat.”

The police department added that they are asking the public for patience as they work on the investigation and “grieve the loss of their own.”

A spokesperson for the police department did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The Associated Press