Musk says U.S. govt workers must explain their work week or lose jobs

Elon Musk arrives before President Donald Trump speaks at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute summit in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON, U.S. — Elon Musk, the billionaire advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, said Saturday that all federal employees must submit an accounting of their work week or else lose their jobs, hours after the president pushed for “more aggressive” moves to slash government spending and waste.

“Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation,” said a post on X from Musk, whom Trump tapped to head the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk - the world’s richest person and Trump’s biggest donor - has led the effort to fire swaths of the federal workforce.

His X post did not elaborate on what was required in the work accounting, nor what the deadline would be.

Earlier Saturday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that Musk was “doing a great job, but I would like to see him get more aggressive.”

“Remember, we have a country to save,” the Republican leader added.

Trump has put the tech entrepreneur in charge of DOGE, tasking him with slashing public spending and tackling waste and alleged corruption.

In the latest cuts announced Friday, the US Defense Department is to reduce its civilian workforce by at least five percent starting next week.

Trump’s administration has already begun firing many other federal workers who are on probationary status.

DOGE is a free-ranging entity run by Musk, though its cost-cutting spree has been met with pushback on several fronts and mixed court rulings.

A judge on Thursday denied a union bid to temporarily halt the firing of thousands of people.

Musk said this week he would work with Trump for as long as he “can be helpful,” as the pair dismissed concerns over possible conflicts of interest due to the tech tycoon’s government contracts.

Trump showered praise on Musk, the head of SpaceX and Tesla, in a Fox News interview, calling the billionaire “brilliant,” “honest” and a “very good, solid businessman.”

“If there’s any conflict, he will stop it. But if he didn’t, I’d stop it,” Trump said. “We’re talking about big stuff, but he’s under a pretty big microscope. I mean, everybody’s watching him.”

Musk said DOGE was publicizing its actions on its website and that the transparency would hold him accountable.

“The possibility of me getting away with something is zero percent,” Musk said. “I’m scrutinized to a ridiculous degree.”

Musk has also waded into the Ukraine conflict this week, attacking President Volodymyr Zelensky and claiming Ukrainians “despised” their president -- reinforcing Trump’s criticism of the wartime leader.